The Walking Clinic extend partnership with Tennis ACT

7 December 2022 | Tennis ACT

Tennis ACT are delighted to announce The Walking Clinic have come onboard as Naming Rights Partner of the Canberra Tennis League.

Tennis ACT CEO Kim Kachel, “We are thrilled that The Walking Clinic have extended and elevated their support for Canberra’s leading tennis competition. The Walking Canberra Tennis League continues to reach record numbers, with over 2200 players taking to the court in both the junior and adult leagues in 2021”

Kachel continued, “The Walking Clinic are long-term partners of Tennis ACT. Thanks to their support, the competition has continued to grow over the years, with 31 clubs participating from across ACT and Region.

“Being locally owned and operated, The Walking Clinic are truly embedded into the local community, and their values and strategic direction align with Tennis ACT. Furthermore, they are the one-stop shop for all podiatry needs, and cater for tennis players of all ages and abilities”.

The Walking Clinic Director and Podiatrist Ricky Lee “Having supported The Adult Canberra Tennis League for the last five years and now, we are thrilled to expand to also the Junior Canberra tennis league”.

Lee continued, “We see a great synergy between Canberra Tennis and The Walking Clinic. Through our work as podiatrists in the treatment and prevention of lower limb injuries. Our aim is to keep people on the court enjoying playing tennis, staying active and injury free. So, if you suffer an injury to your foot, ankle or knee that is keeping you off the court, contact our team”

The Walking Clinic has five clinics located in Lyneham, Belconnen, Woden, Kingston, and a recently opened clinic in Kippax. For more information or to book your next appointment, visit https://walkingclinicpodiatrist.com.au/.