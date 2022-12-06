Trump Organization convicted in New York criminal tax fraud case

Two subsidiaries of the Trump Organization were convicted Tuesday by a jury in New York City of multiple crimes, including tax fraud, falsifying business records and conspiracy.

The guilty verdicts on all 17 charged counts come three weeks after the company’s owner, Republican former President Donald Trump, declared his candidacy for the White House in the 2024 election.

Trump was not personally a defendant in the case, which related to a scheme by his company since 2005 to avoid taxes on compensation in the form of perks including free apartments and luxury cars to then-chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg and other executives.

But Trump “knew exactly what was going on,” a prosecutor said in closing arguments last week in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Jurors began deliberations on Monday after a trial that featured testimony by Weisselberg, the only person actually charged in the case by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr.’s office.

Defense lawyers had argued that Weisselberg — who earlier pleaded guilty to 15 felony charges — was solely responsible for the scheme, not the Trump Organization.

Trump’s company faces fines of up to $1.6 million at sentencing in the case. The guilty verdicts also could harm the firm’s ability to obtain loans for its various real estate holdings and other business ventures,