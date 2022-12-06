Tyson Fury knows I am more dangerous than Derek Chisora, says

Tyson Fury soundly defeated Derek Chisora inside 10 rounds at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday to complete a trilogy of victories over ‘Del Boy’.

Mahmoud Charr, however, was unimpressed. The Syrian heavyweight, based in Germany, has previously been linked to fighting Fury himself.

“This [Chisora] fight isn’t history, [it means] nothing for me and the boxing fans,” Charr said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman thinks it would be a ‘perfect time to do a unification’ between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk for the world heavyweight title



“If you read a book one time, two times, three times, what will change in the book? Nothing – that’s why I call this fight a small win for Fury, a big win for Chisora [in terms of money].”

Charr insisted that he would give Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion, a better challenge.

“For sure he [Fury] knows that I am more dangerous than Chisora,” Charr told Sky Sports.

“He knows my story. Two shots can’t stop me, two new hip operations can’t stop me. Who is he to stop me? He knows very well I am ‘The Arab King,’ no one can stop me.”

Image:

Mahmoud Charr fights Lucas Browne on December 17 in Dubai





His own shot at Fury is exactly what Charr longs for. “If I have and I want something in life, [that I] could wish for, it’s to fight ‘Gypsy King’ Fury, maybe next year in the UAE,” he said.

“I want the best in the world. That name is Tyson Fury.”

But Charr added: “And second one is Anthony Joshua.

“Joshua is a great sportsman,” he continued. “He is a smart fighter and a gentleman. This fight is also a wish and a present for all Arabic countries.

“Maybe he is ready to fight me in the UAE, if he wants the smoke.”