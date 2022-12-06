UK ‘sleepwalking’ into food crisis after shortage last month

Ms Batters said the threats to the UK’s food supply mean the egg shortages experienced this year “could just be the start”.

Some supermarket giants introduced a temporary buying limit on eggs as a precautionary measure in November amid the impact on supply of rising costs and bird flu.

Ahead of an emergency press conference today, the NFU said tomatoes, cucumbers and pears could be among the next food items likely impacted by supply problems because they all come from energy-intensive crops.

However, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said Britain has a high degree of food security which is “built on supply from diverse sources”, including strong domestic production as well as imports through stable trade routes.