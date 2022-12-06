Vandal smashes car windows and spraypaints ‘move’ on vehicles





A vandalising spree has seen car windows smashed and spraypainting of the word “move” on several vehicles. Residents in Glover Street, in Leigh, have woken up to find their car windows smashed, and warning words spray painted onto them in bright yellow. Images of the destruction appeared online as some suggested the cars were targeted for blocking the path for pedestrians in Greater Manchester.

Other have lashed out at the vandalism calling it “appalling”. One commenter said the way the cars were parked could block prams and wheelchairs from getting through. Some said parking on the pavement was “inconsiderate” and “not acceptable”. However, some other commenters defended the drivers, saying they “don’t deserve this”. “Unfortunately a lot of our streets aren’t wide enough for the amount of cars to park up so sometimes it’s necessary to park partly on the pavement,” one said. “I know and can understand how this isn’t good, but they should leave enough room for disability scooters and prams.”

But others joked that the vandal "clearly can't spell" and that they can hardly make out the message, reports Manchester Evening News. A parking campaign You Park Like A C*** sells a range of stickers, mock parking tickets and "crime scene" tape to allow pedestrians who are incensed by pavement parkers to express their outrage in less destructive ways. Over two thirds of Brits admit they get stressed over parking, A study has shown 60% of motorists said they get angry over neighbours' inconsiderate parking and 75% claim they would consider raising the issue with them.

It showed 73 per cent of 17 to 34-year-olds have more cars than space to park at home so end up battling it out with neighbours for a spot and one in four have rowed with neighbours over their inconsiderate parking. But while three quarters of those surveyed by online used car website heycar said they would remonstrate with neighbours over a parking issue many simply take to social media to shame motorists.