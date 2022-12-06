Vijay Diwas To Be Held From Dec 14-18 This Year

New Delhi: Vijay Diwas will be held from Dec 14-18 this year. It is celebrated every year to mark India’s victory over Pakistan and the creation of Bangladesh in December 1971. Homage will be paid to martyrs of the 1971 Liberation war. The people of India and Bangladesh celebrate it every year.

Speaking about the Vijay Diwas celebration this year, Andalib Elias, Dy High Commissioner of Bangladesh said, on Vijay Diwas this year, 60-70 ‘Mukti joddhas’ will arrive.

The Indian Army’s Eastern Command on Tuesday said India and Bangladesh not only share common history and culture but, in contemporary times, also maintain an excellent relationship built on the foundations of strong people-to-people connections and mutual respect.

Major General Service (MGGS), Eastern Command, Major General D S Kushwah, also said that the prime ministers of the two countries have accorded new meaning to Indo-Bangladesh relations under the policy of “neighbourhood first”.

Speaking at a curtain raiser event to mark India’s victory over Pakistan and the creation of Bangladesh in December 1971, Kushwah stated that the recent achievements in the bilateral relationship include settlement of land and maritime boundary demarcation, improved connectivity, cultural exchanges, and increased volume of trade and commerce, as reported by the news agency PTI.

Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata Andalib Elias, offering “Bijoy Mash-er Suveccha” (warm wishes of the victory month), said that the “two countries have been friends through the test of blood and sweat.” Recounting the contributions and sacrifices made by the Indian Armed Forces to aid the creation of Bangladesh, Elias said that the Indian government also provided great support to the huge number of refugees who poured into the country then.

“The wonderful personal relation between prime ministers Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina is unprecedented,” he said at Fort William, the Eastern Command headquarters, as quoted by PTI.

Holding that it is also very rare that two countries sit down across the table and sort out any land or maritime boundary issues in a cordial manner, the diplomat said that this has happened in the case of India and Bangladesh.

Kushwah said that the defence forces of the two countries have seen an increase in the number of joint exercises and training.

“India and Bangladesh maintain a special relationship and such military-to-military interaction goes a long way in cementing our cooperation,” he maintained.

He also said that the Eastern Command will host a 60-member delegation and six serving officers of the Bangladesh Armed Forces during the 51st Vijay Diwas celebrations. War veterans of India who had taken part in the 1971 war will attend celebrations at Dhaka.

Several events, including wreath-laying, the interaction between war veterans of India and Muktijoddhas (freedom fighters) of Bangladesh, and band concerts, will be held to mark the 1971 victory over Pakistan, an Army official said, PTI reported.

(With agencies’ Inputs)