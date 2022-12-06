Categories
Entertainment

Vizio Delivers ‘Winter Watchland’ With Holiday Movies and Shows


Vizio is showing its Yuletide spirit by launching Winter Watchland, its annual collection of free holiday movies, programs and music.

Winter Watchland appears on the Vizio home screen with a carousel featuring content including the world premiere of The Christmas Spirit from Maverick Entertainment Group. Also featured are CTV premieres of Christmas Lucky Charm, Santa’s Got Style and Christmas on the Slopes from Brain Power Studio and A Unicorn for Christmas from MarVista Entertainment.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.