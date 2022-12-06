Vizio Delivers ‘Winter Watchland’ With Holiday Movies and Shows

Vizio is showing its Yuletide spirit by launching Winter Watchland, its annual collection of free holiday movies, programs and music.

Winter Watchland appears on the Vizio home screen with a carousel featuring content including the world premiere of The Christmas Spirit from Maverick Entertainment Group. Also featured are CTV premieres of Christmas Lucky Charm, Santa’s Got Style and Christmas on the Slopes from Brain Power Studio and A Unicorn for Christmas from MarVista Entertainment.

The titles are available on demand and on Vizio Watch Free Plus.

Also: Cable Nets, Streamers Ramp Up Holiday Films Lineup Leading Into Christmas

“Fans will discover both new and old holiday-themed programming with this curated collection that is sure to keep viewers in the holiday spirit well into the New Year,” said Christina Ruiz, senior director of product marketing & engagement. “We are pleased to bring back ‘Winter Watchland’ to living rooms across the country by serving up an expansive line-up of seasonal content that audiences love.”

Vizio users will also find a Vizio Holiday Movies Channel, an on-demand holiday hub and the Vizio Fireplace Channel. ■