Voting draws to a close in Georgia Senate run-off election

The final voters headed to the polls in Georgia on Tuesday afternoon for a runoff election that will determine the size of the Democratic party’s majority in the US Senate and shape the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.

Democrats held on to the majority in the upper chamber of Congress in last month’s midterm elections, after picking up a Senate seat in Pennsylvania. But the result in Georgia on Tuesday will determine whether the Senate remains split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, with vice-president Kamala Harris able to cast the tiebreaking vote, or whether Democrats build on their majority and control the 100-member chamber, 51-49.

Georgia is just one of two states that require a second round of voting if no candidate clinches more than 50 per cent of the vote on election day. The runoff pits Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock against Republican challenger Herschel Walker, after neither man secured a majority of the votes in last month’s midterms.

Nearly 1.9mn people voted early in the runoff, either in person or by mail, according to state officials. Millions more were expected to cast ballots in person on election day.

The contest is set to go down as one of the most expensive congressional races in history. Warnock’s campaign spent some $126mn in the general election alone, according to data compiled by OpenSecrets, while Walker’s campaign shelled out nearly $50mn.

Warnock, senior pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, was elected to the upper chamber of Congress in a runoff in January 2021.

Walker, a political novice and American football star, entered the race at the urging of former president Donald Trump. Several leading Republicans have raised concerns about his candidacy, which has been plagued by controversy, including allegations of domestic violence from former partners and reports that he paid two former girlfriends to abort pregnancies. Walker, who has campaigned on a strict abortion ban, has rejected the abortion claims.

Georgia was long seen as a Republican stronghold, but after Biden defeated Trump there by a narrow margin in 2020, and Warnock and Jon Ossoff defeated their Republican challengers in the Senate races that cycle, it has emerged as a crucial swing state and target for both political parties.

Brian Kemp, the Republican governor who stood up to Trump over his false claims that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged”, was easily re-elected, beating Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams last month. Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s Republican secretary of state who also publicly faced down Trump, was also re-elected in November.

Tuesday’s runoff is also a final test for the power of Trump’s endorsement this election cycle. Many of his handpicked candidates, including Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and Kari Lake in Arizona, lost in the midterms, raising questions about whether he should continue to loom large in Republican party politics.

The former president, however, launched his third bid for the White House just days after the midterms, saying he would “make America great and glorious again”.