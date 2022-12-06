Why Bob Dylan Never Plays His Songs the Same, ‘My Records Were

Bob Dylan has many iconic songs throughout his career. While he never had the transcendent hits that artists like The Beatles or Led Zeppelin have, Dylan never focused on writing pop hits that dominate the charts. Many of his songs are recognizable, but Dylan never plays his songs the same as he believes none of his music is perfect.

Bob Dylan has always been a different artist

Bob Dylan | Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Bob Dylan is a highly influential musical artist, partly because of his uniqueness. In a time when rock music was beginning to become more mainstream, Dylan stuck with his folksy roots, blending it with a modern sound. He often made slower, more personal tracks that expressed his political and social opinions. In a 2011 interview with The Huffington Post, the “Blowin’ in the Wind” singer said he never tried to make popular music that was easily accessible to the masses.

“I’m coming out of the folk music tradition, and that’s the vernacular and archetypal aesthetic that I’ve experienced,” Dylan said. “Those are the dynamics of it. I couldn’t have written songs for the Brill Building if I tried. Whatever passes for pop music, I couldn’t do it then, and I can’t do it now.”

When asked what kind of artist he is, Dylan wasn’t sure how to respond. He said he never fit into mainstream music and credits other artists for making his songs more popular.

“Look, when I started out, mainstream culture was Sinatra, Perry Como, Andy Williams, Sound of Music,” he explained. “There was no fitting into it then, and of course, there’s no fitting into it now. Some of my songs have crossed over, but they were all done by other singers.”

Bob Dylan never plays his songs the same