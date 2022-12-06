Categories
Business

Why Bob Dylan Never Plays His Songs the Same, ‘My Records Were

Bob Dylan has many iconic songs throughout his career. While he never had the transcendent hits that artists like The Beatles or Led Zeppelin have, Dylan never focused on writing pop hits that dominate the charts. Many of his songs are recognizable, but Dylan never plays his songs the same as he believes none of his music is perfect. 

Bob Dylan has always been a different artist

Bob Dylan performs on MTV unplugged at the Sony Music Studio in New York City
Bob Dylan | Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Bob Dylan is a highly influential musical artist, partly because of his uniqueness. In a time when rock music was beginning to become more mainstream, Dylan stuck with his folksy roots, blending it with a modern sound. He often made slower, more personal tracks that expressed his political and social opinions. In a 2011 interview with The Huffington Post, the “Blowin’ in the Wind” singer said he never tried to make popular music that was easily accessible to the masses. 

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.