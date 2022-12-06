Categories US Why we need to regulate digital identity in the metaverse Post author By Google News Post date December 6, 2022 No Comments on Why we need to regulate digital identity in the metaverse Why we need to regulate digital identity in the metaverse World Economic Forum Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegram Related Tags Davos, Digital, globalization, globalization four, globalization4, globalization4.0, identity, Klaus Schwab, Metaverse, regulate, WEF, what does globalization mean?, World Economic Forum By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Beijing and Berlin set to forge closer ties amid ‘Silk Road’ → Nathaniel Hackett welcomes Deion Sanders to Colorado – Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.