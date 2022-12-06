William and Kate ‘move as one’ and are ‘very much in love’

The Earthshot Prize is one of Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales’ flagship charitable initiatives, and this year expectations were high as the awards were hosted outside of the UK for the first time. Kate and William visited Boston in Massachusetts, and their strong feelings for one another were on full display.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton highlighted the differences between Kate and William’s behaviour on their latest trip to Boston compared to their first US tour together more than 11 years ago.

Now William has had Kate by his side as his wife for more than a decade, it appears he has settled into his role as one half of a very popular royal duo.

Darren said: “William used a number of self-reassurance gestures during their previous visit, including placing the flat of his hand inside his jacket and playing with imaginary cufflinks.

“He came across as very nervous and timid, particularly as he had his new wife by his side. However, that couldn’t be more different now.

