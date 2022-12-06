Williamson County shelter pitches pet adoptions as holiday

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is asking families looking for a pet this holiday season to consider adopting, as capacity at the facility reaches critical levels.

The shelter’s staff members will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the types of animals that are available to take home. They’ll also talk about the strain on resources and space due to the number of pets now waiting for their forever homes.

The shelter shared last month how its capacity is “unsustainable” and asking the community for help. At that time, the shelter had nearly 200 dogs, but its ideal capacity is 110.

KXAN will carry a live stream starting at 1 p.m. of the shelter’s remarks, so people can watch it in this story or on Facebook.