Women’s tennis releases full 2023 schedule – Bellarmine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Head Coach Brian Slack on Tuesday announced the 2023 Bellarmine University women’s tennis schedule.

Coming off their second season in Division I, the Knights are prepared to take on their longest and most challenging schedule in program history. Bellarmine is set for a 27-match regular season slate featuring 12 home contests, 13 on the road, and two neutral matchups. Every home match will take place at the Eddie Weber Tennis Complex on Bellarmine’s campus.

Bellarmine will face four power-conference opponents, matching last year’s total, and eight different teams in ASUN action.

The Knights start the season with three straight home matches, beginning Jan. 14 versus North Dakota. Later that day, BU will face Western Kentucky.

On Jan. 16, Bellarmine hosts IU-Southeast before traveling to Bloomington to square off with Indiana that evening.

The Knights return to Louisville Jan. 19 but will head cross-town to face Northern Illinois and The University of Louisville at the Bass Rudd Tennis Center.

Bellarmine continues its busy stretch the next day with matchups against Campbellsville and Dayton at home on Jan. 20.

Perhaps Bellarmine’s toughest stretch will come in late January when the Knights travel to three different cities in three days. On Jan. 26, BU heads to Huntington, W.V for a battle with Marshall. On Jan. 27, the Knights will take on Miami Ohio in Oxford before heading south to Murfreesboro for a tussle with Middle Tennessee on Jan. 28.

On Feb. 11, the Knights host Marian (Ind.) and Southern Indiana in a doubleheader, prior to a road doubleheader in Knoxville against Charlotte and the University of Tennessee on Feb. 17.

The next day, Bellarmine hosts Northern Kentucky on Feb. 18 and will then take on Georgia Southern on the road one week later Feb. 25.

With over a week off for spring break, the Knights return to action in March at Kentucky on March 12. Bellarmine’s ASUN opener comes next on March 17 at North Alabama before the Knights’ first home conference contest against Eastern Kentucky on March 23.

BU’s final non-conference matchup is scheduled for March 24 at Butler, and Bellarmine returns to conference action on March 26 at Lipscomb. Bellarmine’s final homestand starts March 29 vs FGCU, followed by home matches against Queens and Central Arkansas on March 31 and April 2 respectively.

Bellarmine’s final two regular season matches come on the road at Kennesaw State April 6 and North Florida April 7.

The ASUN Tournament is scheduled to begin April 15 in Jacksonville, Florida.

