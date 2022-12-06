World of Warcraft Players Can Tame Unique Pets in Dragonflight

It’s no secret that World of Warcraft: Dragonflight features a triumphant return to putting more emphasis on a player’s profession, but there’s also a newly discovered way Skinning interacts with Hunters and their pets that people should know about. Though it’s hard to pinpoint exactly when professions in World of Warcraft had their potency diminished, it may be truthful to call the process a multi-expansion decline that culminated in the torn-down state seen in Shadowlands.

Following player feedback, Dragonflight is pivoting in the other direction. The Dragon Isles are full of hidden profession masters, allowing players to earn Knowledge Points and Artisan’s Mettle in exchange for finding them. If the concepts sound confusing, it’s because they are part of the new Dragonflight profession overhaul that seeks to bring back and modernize the identity each World of Warcraft profession had. By borrowing a few mechanics from Final Fantasy 14‘s profession system, World of Warcraft now features tiered crafting difficulties and dedicated crafting gear.

In addition to these changes, professions like Skinning interconnect with World of Warcraft classes in a lot of exciting ways – and in the case of Skinning, it seems to be about giving players a chance to tame exclusive Hunter pets. This discovery was made by the appropriately named Beastmaster Val, who shared their discovery on Twitter to the famous Petopia channel that covers all World of Warcraft Hunter pets. While it’s unknown if there are more exclusive pets for players to obtain, the Purple Ice Bear and Green Ice Bear have finally been confirmed as tamable.

As explained by Petopia, Hunters need to have Skinning to even attempt the taming process, as counter-intuitive as it sounds. In order to unlock the necessary ingredients, World of Warcraft players will need to master the Bait Crafter talent tree, allowing them to craft an Elusive Creature Bait. This item lets Skinners attract Elusive, Rare, and even Elite monsters – with the ice bears being the Elusive type.

It is important to remember that the Elusive Creature Bait has a twelve-hour cooldown, though it can be reduced by skinning other creatures (10-minute reduction per attempt). With bait in hand, World of Warcraft players should make their way to one of the outdoor zones on the Dragon Isles and set down their bait. Given that Elusive mobs aren’t zone-exclusive, the choice of where to farm the bears doesn’t seem to matter.

After setting down the trap, players will get a message saying “You hear a rustling noise nearby…” accompanied by an Elusive creature spawning in the vicinity. Even if an ice bear shows up, it may not necessarily be in one of its rare recolors, so a lot of patience is advised for World of Warcraft Hunters that want to tame these Skinning exclusives. Even though it’s exclusive to Skinning, it has been confirmed that partying up with a Skinner will let Hunters tame Elusive creatures, provided they are Level 70.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is available now on PC.

