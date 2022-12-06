Categories
Yellowstone talks comparisons to Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano


YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Have you ever wondered how Yellowstone’s volcanic activity compares to others around the world?

With the eruption of Mauna Loa in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory scientist-in-charge Mike Poland took the opportunity to discuss the parallels and differences between Hawaiian and Yellowstone volcanism and describe activity in Yellowstone during November in this monthly update.

Poland points out that both Yellowstone and Hawaiian volcanoes occur in the middle of tectonic plates, far from plate boundaries and are “powered” by what they call hotspots. Because of their different tectonic settings (oceanic vs. continental), there are fluid and frequent eruptions in places like Hawaii, and less frequent eruptions in a place like Yellowstone, with its sticky lava that can occasionally explode with extreme violence.

