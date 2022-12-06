You’ll need to save £53 a month at age 21 for £100,000 pension

Putting aside money for later down the line in a cost of living crisis may seem counterintuitive, but could end up having substantial benefits. Many people are unsure when to start saving, but analysis has shown the earlier a person begins, the better.

According to Investing Reviews, if a person starts contributing to their pension at the age of 21, they could quickly build up their pot over time.

Assuming a five percent rate and starting at 21, a person would only need to put in £53 per month to come out with a £100,000 pot at the age of 65.

The longer a person leaves the decision to start saving, the more ground they will need to make up.

Based on a five percent rate, if someone starts just nine years later at the age of 30, they would need to put in £88 per month to achieve the same result.

