Young trot singer Jung Dong Won is already earning copyright fees

Trot singer Jung Dong Won debuted at the young age of 13 by releasing the single album ‘Miracle‘ in 2019.

The young singer appeared on TV CHOSUN‘s ‘Mr. Trot‘ and came in fifth place.

After his appearance on ‘Mr. Trot,’ Jung Dong Won continued to receive love from fans by being active in various fields. In addition to his exceptional singing skills, Jung Dong Won also showed excellent acting skills in the ENA drama ‘Never Give Up.’

Not only that, but Jung Dong Won garnered much attention when it was revealed that he had participated in writing the OST “Alright” for the drama.

Recently, Jung Dong Won appeared on JTBC‘s ‘Tokpawon 25:00‘ with Lee Chan Won, who also appeared on ‘Mr. Trot with Jung Dong Won. The two of them talked about the royalty and copyright fees for the songs they wrote.

On this day, Jun Hyun Moo mentioned the copyright fees of the legendary British rock band The Beatles and asked, “Aren’t Chan Won and Dong Won also receiving copyright fees?”





In response to Jun Hyun Moo’s question, Jung Dong Won said, “There is a hip-hop song that I participated in writing the lyrics,” and mentioned ‘Alright,’ which he sang with rapper Basick.

Lee Chan Won added, “(Dong-won) wrote just one song, and I wrote one too,” and then Jung Dong Won carefully told Lee Chan Woon the amount of his copyright fee. The two compared the copyright royalties they were receiving.

Jung Dong Won’s eyes widened after hearing the amount Lee Chan Won received, and asked what song he had written. Lee Chan Won revealed that he wrote the lyrics for the song “Very Good Day,” which was released last year.

The two young singers then revealed the amount they each received. Lee Chan Won mentioned that he received 5 million KRW (~3,783 USD) in copyright fees, and Jung Dong Won received 3 million KRW (~2,270 USD).

When asked if that is the amount they received over a year, they mentioned it was what they received in one month.

Meanwhile, Jung Dong Won posted a new video titled, “Jung Dong Won’s housewarming! Come to visit” on his YouTube channel in July and unveiled a new apartment overlooking the Han River.