Zelensky visits troops near frontline as missile attacks continue

Yesterday’s attacks came as President Volodymyr Zelensky praised troops in a visit to the city of Sloviansk, near the front line.

In a video address to mark Ukraine’s armed forces day, he said: “Everyone sees your strength and your skill. I’m grateful to your parents. They raised real heroes.”

Meanwhile, photos emerged of a large fire blamed on a drone attack at a Russian airfield near Kursk.

An industrial plant 50 miles from the Ukrainian border was also hit, Russian media reported.

The strikes were carried out a day after Moscow blamed Kyiv for unprecedented attacks on two air bases 300 miles inside Russia.

Engels base in the Saratov region has Tu-95 and Tu-160 nuclear-capable strategic bombers used in raids on Ukraine. Dyagilevo, in the Ryazan region, houses tanker aircraft for mid-air refuelling.