Zoe Saldana’s 8 Best Movies

Zoe Saldana attends the photocall for “Avatar: The Way of Water” at The Corinthia Hotel on December 04, 2022 in London, England.

New Jersey native Zoe Saldana has appeared in three of the five highest-grossing films of all time (Avatar, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame), a feat not achieved by any other performer. Her films have grossed more than $11 billion worldwide, and she is the second-highest-grossing film actress of all time as of 2019. With this astounding record under her belt, we have compiled the 44-year-old actress’ best films. Saldana began her acting career in 1999 on two episodes of Law & Order. Her first film role was in 2000’s Center Stage, in which she played a ballet dancer. As a trained dancer, Saldana said her passion lies within ballet.

Besides the upcoming sequel to 2009’s Avatar, Saldana also stars in Netflix romantic drama limited series, From Scratch. Inspired by the New York Times Best-Selling Memoir of the same name, Saldana stars as a Texan named Amahle “Amy” Wheeler. She is an American student studying in Italy, who meets and falls in love with Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea), a Sicilian chef. When Lino faces health issues and the couple’s future is threatened, the two families come together.

Take a look below at the top eight movies: