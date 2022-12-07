10 Funniest Jokes In Disney Movies

Disney‘s animated films are some of the most iconic movies. Some of these emblematic movies have been watched dozens of times by fans, who know all their favorite scenes by heart. Some of the jokes, quips, and one-liners from fan-favorite characters have become cultural staples.





Disney is known for including a little bit of everything in their movies: emotional moments, epic battles, and, of course, absurd and hilarious jokes. Some movies will have the audience laughing and crying from one scene to another. However, the best jokes are the ones that stand out the most in the long term.

10/10 Phoebus: “You Fight Almost As Well As A Man” -Esmeralda: “Funny. I Was Going To Say The Same Thing About You”

The Hunchback Of Notre Dame

In The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Phoebus and Esmeralda have their first interaction inside the Cathedral when Phoebus quickly notices Esmeralda’s disguise. For obvious reasons, Esmeralda quickly distrusts him. However, Phoebus proves to be different.

Still, before Esmeralda realizes Phoebus’s good intentions, she starts fighting him. Phoebus, full of witty remarks, tells him she fights “as well as man,” but Esmeralda has this hilarious comeback that rejects the misogynist comment. It’s quotes like this that make Esmeralda one of the best Disney characters.

9/10 Kristoff: “I’m Gonna Tell Him” – Anna: “Don’t You Dare!”

Frozen

Throughout Frozen, Olaf is excited to meet the summer, and he even has a song recounting all the exciting things he could do during this season, titled “In the Summer.” However, as Olaf is a snowman, other characters worry that Olaf is unaware of the consequences of this season for him.

Once Olaf finishes his song, Kristoff is determined to alert the snowman about what would happen to him in the sun, but Anna stops him. While Olaf has many funny scenes in Frozen, this is probably the funniest one. Olaf’s lack of common sense turns out to be hilarious, and Disney plays perfectly with the audience’s expectations.

8/10 Timon: “What Do You Want Me To Do, The Hula?”

The Lion King

When Simba needs to create a plan to distract the hyenas, Timon has a sarcastic answer ready. Ironically, this immediately leads to one of the most iconic scenes from The Lion King where Timon literally starts dancing and singing in a Hawaiian outfit while offering Pumbaa as a meal.

Not only this line is hilarious, but the song is also funny. The lyrics, “If you’re hungry for a hunk of fat and juicy meat, eat my buddy Pumbaa here ’cause he is a treat!” is one of the most emblematic moments from Disney. This is the kind of absurd moment classic Disney is known for, and one of the Disney tropes people actually miss.

7/10 Grandmother Fa: “Would You Like To Stay Forever?”

Mulan

At the end of Mulan, Shang goes to Mulan’s palace to return her father’s helmet. Funnily enough, at that specific moment, Grandmother Fa was complaining that she brought home a sword instead of a man. To her delight, the badass Mulan invites Shang to stay for dinner, which implies they will become a couple.

Since one of the main themes in Mulan is that the titular character’s family wants her to get married as soon as possible, this scene closes in a hilarious way. On top of that, this joke is extremely relatable to all women whose mothers want them to marry someone successful.

6/10 Kronk: “The Poison. The Poison For Kuzco. The Poison Chosen Especially To Kill Kuzco. Kuzco’s Poison. That Poison?”

The Emperor’s New Groove

When Yzma makes a plan to poison Kuzco during dinner in An Emperor’s New Groove, she asks Kronk how everything’s going. Kuzco proceeds to go into detail about the different plates for dinner, but Yzma interrupts him and tells him that’s not what she means. While she tries to omit the word “poison,” Kronk smugly repeats it at least five times.

One of the reasons The Emperor’s New Groove is one of the best Disney movies is the hilarious dynamic between Yzma and her useless minion Kronk. Whereas Kronk has zero common sense, Yzma has no patience for him. This scene continues to become more and more comical after the poison turns out to be “extract of a llama.”

5/10 Professor Porter: “Should I Leave You And The Blackboard Alone For A Moment?”

Tarzan

After Jane is saved by Tarzan, she comes back to Professor Porter and tries to explain the whole situation to him. Funnily enough, instead of being incredibly scared by the experience, Jane is more focused on the incredible man who saved her.

While Jane is describing Tarzan, she starts drawing him on a board and talks a lot about his very intense eyes. Professor Porter, sensing that Jane has a crush on her savior, makes the hilarious above joke. Even though Tarzan is a children’s movie, it’s one of those jokes that’s mostly understood by adults.

4/10 Hades: “Wow, Is My Hair Out?”

Hercules

When Hades releases the Titans, they make their way to Olympus, but the god commands them to get there faster. Taking advantage of his destruction, Pegasus blows on his head, turning off the fire on Hades’ head that emulates his hair. To that action, he replies with the above quote.

This ridiculous moment is followed by Pegasus’s donkey-like laugh, reminding fans that even if he looks majestic and can fly, he’s still a horse. Given that this is a very epic moment in Hercules, this joke serves to relieve some tension before things get darker for Hercules. Besides, it’s always hilarious when something that was supposed to be part of character design becomes a prop for a scene.

3/10 The Genie: “Well, I Feel Sheepish”

Aladdin

After the titular character of Aladdin finds the lamp and rubs it, the Genie inadvertently gets Aladdin out of the cave without it being an explicit wish. When Aladdin makes him aware of this, the Genie frustratedly replies, “Well, I feel sheepish,” while turning into a literal sheep.

The Genie’s capacity to reshape himself into any form allows for many jokes like this, but this is the funniest one. The wordplay of “sheepish” and “sheep” is hilarious, as is Genie’s reaction to the whole situation. The absurdity of the whole scene has made it one of the most memorable ones from an iconic Disney movie.

2/10 Cogsworth: “Well, There’s The Usual Things: Flowers, Chocolates… Promises You Don’t Intend To Keep”

The Beauty And The Beast

When the Beast falls in love with Belle in Beauty and the Beast, he wants to do something special for her but doesn’t know what kind of gesture would be appropriate. Cogsworth, ever so useful, suggests the items in the above list, which points out the most cliché things.

It’s always hilarious to find this sort of joke in a kid’s movie. Evidently, most children wouldn’t know what Cogsworth is talking about. Instead, adults are the ones who get the irony of the phrase. Even if the joke is a bit dark for the context, there’s no doubt it’s a great one.

1/10 Edgar: “(Offscreen) Quit Telling Everyone I’m Dead!”

Brother Bear

While the older bear and Edgar don’t have a big role in Brother Bear, they certainly have one of the funniest scenes in the movie, so much so that it has become a staple on the internet. When the elderly bear is telling a story to the bears of the Salmon Run, she alludes to her dead husband, Edgar, who immediately screams offscreen that he isn’t dead.

What’s even funnier is that Edgar says, “quit telling everyone I’m dead,” which implies this is a common occurrence. She likely wants to give her stories a bit more drama, but it’s still incredibly funny that she doesn’t have a problem killing off her husband to make them more interesting.

