10 Poorly Aged Things 2000s Movies Would Never Be Able To Get

The 2000s proved to be a somewhat mixed affair in the world of cinema, with viewers flocking to their local multiplexes to see some of Hollywood’s best and worst offerings. With Jamie Lee Curtis having recently confirmed a Freaky Friday sequel is being discussed (Via Variety), moviegoers are discussing various some of their most and least favorite 2000s releases. While some of these motion pictures are still relevant today, some appear considerably dated since their original debuts.





Although these films have captivated many audiences over the years, some of their themes and ideas seem archaic in the modern age. These 2000s movies would need to be significantly altered for contemporary audiences, as they feature crude or offensive content.

This article contains mentions of offensive trends and outdated views

10/10 Fat-Shaming Humor Was Commonplace

Many 2000s movies took to fat-shaming as a form of comedy. Under a modern lens, this is hugely offensive. One such offender was 2001’s Shallow Hal, which was criticized for its bland narrative and poor comedy sequences. The film follows the unlucky-in-love Hal Larson, who has resolved to only date attractive women. Although some viewers may find enjoyment in Jack Black’s portrayal of Hal, Shallow Hal‘s depiction of physical beauty is extremely questionable.

Shallow Hal spends much of its narrative fat-shaming its female characters, with Hal having been hypnotized to only see “inner beauty.” Gwyneth Paltrow’s Rosemary, in particular, is a victim of many of the film’s unfunny jokes, which mock her weight.

9/10 Transphobic Material And Language Can Be Seen In Many 2000s Films

Films like 2005’s The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2008’s How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, and even 2003’s Freaky Friday contain transphobic material. Although it’s considered one of the best body-swapping movies, Freaky Friday has aged somewhat poorly.

Chief among the concerns within this motion picture is the sequence that shows Anna’s younger brother Harry infiltrating her bedroom with his friends. Harry mischievously persuades his male buddies to put on his sister’s underwear, a scene that is played for laughs, and which seems wildly transphobic from a contemporary stance. Additionally, Freaky Friday features stereotypes and creepy age gap relationships.

8/10 Many Films Featured Misogynistic Male Leads

Plenty of 2000s movies had misogynistic male leads and poor treatment of female characters. One such film was 2002’s Sorority Boys, which sees three troublesome college students decide to dress as a group of women so they can infiltrate a gang of female students called “DOGs.” The film’s portrayal of its female characters leaves little to be desired.

This thoroughly disappointing feature treats its female leads extremely poorly, with one particularly problematic scene showing a male student repeatedly showering with the “DOG” president. Sorority Boys’ focus on the men’s antics would also be viewed as deeply transphobic under modern standards, with much of the movie’s gags deriving from their decision to wear female clothing.

7/10 The Objectification Of Female Characters In 2000s Movies

Although it’s regarded as one of Dreamworks’ best-animated movies, 2001’s Shrek had one of the most problematic elements of 2000s movies: the objectification of women. Shrek, He’s Just Not That Into You, and The Ugly Truth are just a few sexist films from the 2000s. Although many aspects of Shrek hold up today, it still features some questionable dialogue.

This otherwise outstanding motion picture contains a few sexist remarks within its script, such as a joke that implies Snow White engages in sexual activity with the seven dwarfs. Perhaps more problematic is Monsieur Hood’s love for a “saucy little maid,” which would now be considered a highly offensive description of a female individual.

6/10 Blackface Is Incredibly Offensive

Unfortunately, blackface was an unusually common trend among 2000s cinema, with movies including Bamboozled and O Brother Where Art Thou featuring the practice. One such example is Tropic Thunder, a hilarious comedic release from Meet The Parents star Ben Stiller. Its truly larger-than-life narrative follows Tugg Speedman and his film crew as they are attacked by a gang of local drug dealers while shooting a big-budget war movie.

Although Tropic Thunder is highly regarded by many, its casting of Robert Downey Jr. as actor Kirk Lazarus has raised many eyebrows. This otherwise enjoyable flick makes the controversial decision to film Robert Downey Jr. in blackface, with his character said to have undergone “pigmentation alteration surgery.” It’s a culturally insensitive move that would never be allowed in a contemporary picture.

5/10 Slave Labor Happened In Several Movies

Among the main concerns within 2000s movies is its depiction of slave labor, with Charlie And The Chocolate Factory’s Oompa Loompas coming under heavy scrutiny from moviegoers. Perhaps the biggest culprit, however, is the Harry Potter series, one of the best fantasy movie series to date. Showing Harry’s years at Hogwarts as Voldemort returns to power, the Harry Potter movies may offer a visual spectacle, but its House-elves are deeply controversial.

These poor creatures undertake various menial jobs without being paid. Although the books briefly tackle the inhumane nature of their treatment, this outrageous slave labor goes mostly unchallenged in the film saga. It leaves a bad taste in the mouths of many contemporary audiences.

4/10 Sexual Harassment Was Played For Laughs

Sexual harassment is, unfortunately, a common theme across many 2000s movies, with films such as Superbad and American Pie appearing extremely distasteful in their gross sexual misconduct. American Pie follows a gang of cheeky high school students as they attempt to find a female partner before their prom. Despite the film being praised for its excellent humor, it’s horrendously outdated by modern standards.

These sequences are particularly vulgar. American Pie showcases young teen Jim setting up his webcam so that his friends can watch his prom date Nadia undress in his bedroom. Additionally, Stifler’s Mom engages in a relationship with underage college student Paul Finch, making American Pie a particularly problematic aspect of 2000s cinema.

3/10 The 2000s Brought Uncomfortable Depictions Of Animal Cruelty

The 2000s decade brought a few uncomfortable depictions of animal cruelty in its cinematic releases, with movies such as Los Muertos and Scooby-Doo treating their animal characters especially harshly. Directed by James Gunn, Scooby-Doo provides a lively adaption of the animated series, which includes Matthew Lillard’s excellent live-action depiction of Shaggy Rogers.

Scooby-Doo’s ending reveals Scooby-Doo’s young protégée Scrappy to be the culprit responsible for stealing the tourists’ souls. The young pup is brutally ejected from the Mystery Machine for weeing inside the vehicle, demonstrating a shocking level of animal cruelty from the amateur sleuths.

2/10 Homophobia Was All Too Common

2000s cinema featured some shocking moments of homophobia, with movies such as Meet The Spartans and I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry containing some of the most insulting sequences. Releasing in 2007, I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry is a dismal feature, following the exploits of the titular best buddies as they pretend to be a gay couple for a benefits claim. Although some audiences may appreciate the film’s raunchy humor, it also delivers a shocking depiction of the LGBTQ+ community, which is incredibly tasteless under a modern lens.

I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry features several homophobic insults, including one sequence that sees Chuck label someone a slur. Rob Schneider’s role in proceedings is also impugnment, as he delivers an insultingly stereotypical performance of an Asian wedding officiant.

1/10 Racist Is An Awful Aspect Of Many 2000s Releases

Racism is an awful aspect of many 2000s releases, with movies including You Don’t Mess With The Zohan and Norbit presenting some wildly offensive racist stereotypes. Despite starring one of America’s greatest comic talents in Eddie Murphy, Norbit is a deeply unfunny affair. The film sees the titular character attempt to reconnect with his childhood flame Kate, despite his controlling wife’s protests.

Norbit’s narrative sees Eddie Murphy portray the film’s orphanage owner, Mr. Wong. Wong’s appearance leaves little to be desired, however, with Eddie Murphy’s stereotypical accent providing a deeply insulting caricature of a Chinese individual.

