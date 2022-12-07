10 Underrated Movies Every Fan Of Quentin Tarantino Should See

Quentin Tarantino is known for his unique style of storytelling and intense violence that has influenced numerous directors including Robert Rodriguez and Guy Ritchie. With classics such as Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, Tarantino is one of few filmmakers whose particular taste has inspired countless movies through the years.





While Tarantino has a signature to his work, other films such asGet Shortyand The Nice Guys could easily be mistaken for one of his films. From Wise Guys to The Gentlemen,these are underrated movies that all have the ingredients of a Tarantino movie.

‘Killing Them Softly’ (2012)

Killing Them Softly is a neo-noir drama about a small-time crook who decides to rob a poker game run by Markie, a local wise guy played by Ray Liotta. While the crook thinks he got away scot-free with the money, Markie’s bosses hire enforcer, Jackie Cogan (Brad Pitt) to track down him down.

The underdog taking on the gangster is a plot Tarantino used in one of his first movies, True Romance.Directed by Tony Scott, True Romance tells the story of Clarence (Christian Slater) who decides to rob a drug dealer who is connected. Similar to Killing Them Softly, Clarence thinks he has successfully made off with the money but is unaware that the dealer’s boss is hot on his trail.

‘Matchstick Men’ (2003)

Matchstick Men is a dark comedy starring Nicolas Cage as Roy, a depressed con-artist and his protégé, Frank (Sam Rockwell) who end up having trouble doing business when Angela, Roy’s estranged teenage daughter, makes an unexpected visit. Roy eventually tells his daughter that he is a con-artist, but he begins to question his life choices when she asks him to join the family business.

While Matchstick Men might not have the level of violence and blood as Tarantino, the plot of the movie has the filmmaker written all over it. Similar to Pulp Fiction,the film explores a criminal scenario in a seemingly normal setting. In Pulp Fiction,John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson drive to an all-American suburban home where they dispose of a body. A father and daughter bonding while committing a crime is a subject right up Tarantino’s alley.

‘Get Shorty’ (1995)

Get Shorty stars John Travolta as Chili, a mobster from Miami, who is sent by his boss to collect a debt from a Hollywood producer. When Chili meets the producer, he pitches his life story as a movie idea and realizes that the movie business isn’t that different from organized crime.

This film combines two of Tarantino’s favorite subjects; the mob and Hollywood. ‘Get Shorty’ alsoechoes Tarantino’s dark comedy such as when Travolta knocks the wind out of James Gandolfinithen having a friendly conversation with him about movies. The irony is similar to Brad Pitt and Christoph Waltz‘s scene together at the end of Inglourious Basterds. Pitt and his group of men are caught by Waltz who gleefully cracks jokes while negotiating his rather serious terms.

‘The Gentlemen’ (2019)

Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) is an American businessman who has successfully built a marijuana empire in London. He decides that he wants to sell but when word about it gets out, shady characters show up and attempt to steal the operation.

Written and directed by Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen is sort of a homage to Tarantino’s work as it contains plenty of violence and an organized crime undertone blended into the everyday life. Both Ritchie and Tarantino love action packed scenes full of intricate and skillful moves that are beyond the typical fist fight. There is an all out brawl in The Gentlemen involving a group of MMA fighters that is almost as wild as the Bride taking on the Crazy 88 in Kill Bill Vol. 1.

‘Wise Guys’ (1986)

Danny DeVito and Joe Piscopo play incompetent wise guys who end up losing $250,000 of their boss’ money. Unbeknownst to them, their boss tells them that they have to whack each other but instead, they take off and find themselves in a wild predicament.

‘Wise Guys’ is the classic comedic twist on the serious subject of the mafia. Tarantino loves including stereotypical characters who surprise the audience. In ‘Django Unchained,’Christoph Waltz plays a German bounty hunter living in America during the years of slavery. Unlike other bounty hunters, Waltz doesn’t view Django as a piece of property and actually acknowledges him as another human being.

‘Bad Times at The El Royale’ (2018)

Bad Times at the El Royale takes place in the 1960s on the border of Nevada and California at a hotel called the El Royale. When seven mysterious strangers check in to the hotel, they soon realize they have one final chance to redeem themselves before everything goes horribly wrong for everyone.

Tarantino sets a majority of his movies in different time periods that has a significant historical context. Tarantino’s latest movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,takes place in Los Angeles during the 1960s and is considered to be one of Tarantino’s favorite decades.Bad Times at the El Royale reflects Tarantino’s classic nostalgic tone as well as the amount of violence but minus a flamethrower.

‘Desperado’ (1995)

‘Desperado’ stars Antonio Banderas as El Mariachi who has followed a bloody trail of bodies to a small Mexican town where he hopes to find one of the last Mexican drug lords, Bucho. After tracking Bucho down with the help of his friend, Buscemi (Steve Buscemi) and a bookstore owner (Salma Hayek), they engage in the ultimate showdown.

This choice might seem biased since Tarantino has a bit part in the movie but this is actually a remake of Robert Rodriguez’s film, El Mariachi. The directors are long-time friends who have also collaborated on several projects together including From Dusk Till Dawnand Grindhouse.El Mariachi is an underestimated opponent who proves himself at the right time to be and is similar to the Bride in Kill Bill.

‘The Nice Guys’ (2016)

When a young woman goes missing, Holland, a down-and-out private detective and Jackson, an enforcer who is hired to hurt people, find themselves becoming unlikely partners when they figure out their cases are connected. What started out as a missing person’s case, soon turns into a case of national security.

The Nice Guys stars Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe and is full of film noir characteristics that Tarantino uses in most of his movies including the hard-boiled anti-hero. Despite the things Jackson has done like break a nose for a payday, he is still likable and has redeeming qualities similar to Brad Pitt’s Lieutenant Aldo Raine in Inglourious Basterds.

‘The Way of the Gun’ (2000)

Parker and Longbaugh are two desperados who resort to a life of petty crime and robbery in order to survive. When they decide they want to move on to bigger and better things, they hatch a plan to kidnap a surrogate mother who is carrying the child of a high-profile criminal and demand a ransom.

This neo-Western is a nod to Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and was also influenced by Tarantino’s film, Reservoir Dogs. Tarantino’s film brought back the classic Mexican stand-off and intense shoot-outs between outlaws that were prominent in a majority of classic Westerns. The Way of the Gun also opens with a scene full of foul language and a street fight that automatically hooks audiences in like True Romance.

‘Kiss, Kiss, Bang, Bang’ (2005)

Robert Downey Jr. plays a two-time crook, who auditions for a movie role while being on the run after a botched robbery. When he ends up getting the part, he finds himself involved in a murder conspiracy with his ex-girlfriend and a detective played by Val Kilmer.

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, is a deadpan neo-noir movie full the same rough edged dialogue and ridiculous scenarios seen in a majority of Tarantino’s work. The film has scenes worthy of a Tarantino movie including Downey Jr. being told to desecrate a corpse and throws it off a building. There are obviously easier methods but the outlandish and extreme measure is similar to Tarantino’s twisted sense of humor.

