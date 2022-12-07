‘1923’: Introducing the New Dutton Power Couple of the

“There’s a loneliness and danger that stokes the fire for their love and kindles the flame,” says Marley Shelton of cowboy John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale), and his wife, Emma (Shelton’s character) one of the new power couples carving out a life on their Montana turf in Paramount+‘s Yellowstone prequel 1923.

Like all of Taylor Sheridan’s smash hit Western dramas about the fiery, cattle-ranching Dutton dynasty, intense relationships are at the core. Ratings buster/mothership Yellowstone features the passionate, lifetime love affair between bad-ass Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and ranch-hand Rip (Cole Hauser). One-off origin story 1883 pulsed with the deep connection between pioneers James and Margaret Dutton (Tim McGraw and Faith Hill) and, later, the great loves of their daughter, Elsa (Isabel May).

Desire and devotion are hallmarks of this next chapter, heightened by the Duttons facing down life-threatening dangers including drought, deadly land-grabbers, and disease. The love extends to the oldest generation, John’s determined uncle Jacob (Harrison Ford) and wise wife Cara (Helen Mirren).

Dale lauds the legendary stars for, “their professionalism, creativity, passion for the work, sense of humor,” and also reveals they got to set before him. He says with a laugh, “I’d pop on the set and Harrison would say, ‘Where were you man, I’ve been waiting for you?’” Then Dale adds more seriously, “I walked away from this job more passionate and inspired to act than I have been in many years.”

1923, Series Premiere, Sunday, December 18, Paramount +