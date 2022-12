2023 CAT & DOG LICENSES All pets residing within the City of Grand Forks are required to have a city license. 2023 Cat & Dog Licenses are now available at the Finance Department, City Hall, 255 N 4th St, 746-2620. Office Hours are Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Proof of current rabies vaccination is required. Fees: $15 if not altered, $5 if spayed/neutered (proof required). (Dec. 7 & 14, 2022) 128070