A 2022 DVD Gift Guide for Movie Lovers

One of the reasons the attacks on Martin Scorsese every time he dares to criticize a comic-book movie are so frustrating is that they often ignore how much he does for the history of the form that he so clearly adores. He’s not just one of the best living filmmakers — he’s one of its most essential curators, doing incredible work through the Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project, which he established in 2007. The foundation preserves films from around the world that may have been otherwise lost to history, and Criterion has been releasing sets of six at a time as they’re remastered and preserved. These sets also help Criterion manage the reputation that it focuses too much on American and European filmmakers, as the latest includes films from Angola (Sambizanga), Argentina (Prisioneros de la tierra), Iran (Chess of the Wind), Cameroon (Muna moto), Hungary (Two Girls on the Street), and India (Kalpana). And these groundbreaking films include new introductions by Scorsese himself and supplemental features that include new and archival interviews. You should really pick up all four of these releases, but this one’s a great place to start.