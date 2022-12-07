A Spy Among Friends episode 1 cast

James Jesus Angleton – Stephen Kunken

Another close friend of Nicholas and Kim was James Jesus Angleton who worked as a CIA intelligence chief.

He believed he knew Kim well until the truth came out about how he betrayed his country.

American actor Stephen Kunken has worked with Lewis before on Showtime’s Billions as Ari Spyros.

But he is probably best recognised for playing Commander Putnam in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

Other cast members include:

Sir Roger Hollis – Adrian Edmondson

Flora Solomon – Anastasia Hille

Elizabeth Elliott – Lucy Akhurst

Robert Thomas – Gershwyn Eustache Jnr

A Spy Among Friends will premiere on Thursday, December 8, on ITVX.