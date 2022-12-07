PaleyFest is celebrating its 40th anniversary and has set events featuring shows such as Abbott Elementary, Grey’s Anatomy, The Mandalorian, and Yellowstone.

The Paley Center for Media revealed that 2023’s event will return to the Dolby Theatre between March 31 and April 4.

The ABC comedy and medical drama, Star Wars spinoff series and Paramount Network cowboy series will be joined by a full lineup of panels, to be announced on January 17, when ticket sales will also kick off.

Last year, which was the first in-person event to be held in three years, featured conversations with the casts of This Is Us, Black-ish, Ghosts and NCIS among others.

“We are thrilled to announce the first selections for the 40th anniversary of PaleyFest,” said Maureen J. Reidy, The Paley Center for Media’s President and CEO. “PaleyFest features the leading talent and creative minds from today’s top TV shows, and we are delighted to share this once-in-a-lifetime experience with our Members and passionate TV fans. We thank our friends at Citi and the William S. Paley Foundation for their continued support of this iconic festival as it enters its 40th anniversary of celebrating the best of television.”