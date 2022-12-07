‘Absolutely gorgeous’ Sarah Ferguson and Beatrice turn heads at

Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson last night attended the Lady Garden Gala at Claridge’s Hotel, London, with a slew of other special guests. The two women donned their best clothes for the occasion.

Princess Beatrice donned a black dress with large beige and white flowers. The piece was from one of Beatrice’s favourite labels, The Vampire’s Wife.

The dress is currently sold out but it was on sale on fashion website Browns Fashion. The website described the dress, saying: “This black The Vampire’s Wife Cate floral jacquard ruffle midi dress features a round neck, three-quarter length sleeves, a silk lining, a rear zip fastening and back waist belt.

“‘She’s got some ethereal grace and elegance that’s beyond me. She’s otherworldly,’ Brad Pitt once said of Cate Blanchett. We obviously agree – and this The Vampire’s Wife dress is the sartorial equivalent.”

Although Beatrice is a fan of floral dresses, she has not been seen in this particular dress before.