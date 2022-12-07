Adoptable Pets of the Week: Eve and Bellatrix – AllOnGeorgia







This week we have two sisters, Meet Eve and Bellatrix!

These beautiful girls are not quite 1 year old and weigh 50 lbs.

Both are up-to-date on vaccinations, including rabies, and have been spayed. Both are heartworm negative.

Eve is a loving girl that can be shy at first, but warms up quickly. Bellatrix loves to jump around, play, and have fun.

Eve and Bellatrix are available for adoption at the Bulloch County Animal Shelter. If you are interested in meeting either girl in person, contact the shelter at 912-764-4529 to make an appointment! Reminder: As part of a safety policy, visitors are required to wear closed toe shoes.

Supplies are always needed to help care for pets like Eve, Bellatrix, and their friends at the shelter. Here are some items BCAS says is needed and a link to their Amazon wish list:

dog treats for training and just to make their day better

dog leashes

toys

wet dog food

wet/dry puppy food

wet kitten food

baby/kiddie pools

Amazon Wish List “Thank you to everyone who donates. Donations makes our furbabies so excited!

If you have any other questions, please give us a call at 912-764-4529 or email us at adoption-rescue@bullochcounty.net

Our address here at the shelter is 81 Mill Creek Road Statesboro, Ga 30458.” Visit the BCAS on Facebook HERE





