Aldi’s Le Creuset dupe is slashed to £6.50 for Christmas

Aldi has become extremely popular with shoppers thanks to its Specialbuys range, which includes affordable versions of popular and pricy products. One of its most popular dupes is its mini cast iron cookware.

And now, shoppers can save 35 percent off a two-pack of Aldi’s Mini Cast Iron Cookware, which is an exact dupe for Le Creuset’s petite cast irons.

The pack is now on sale for £12.99, which means each ramekin is only £6.49, making it £16.50 cheaper than Le Creuset’s petite casserole which is priced at £23 each.

Available in blue, grey and black, it’s perfect for any home and is great for making a delicious mini pie, which is perfect in wintry weather.

But be quick to buy – it’s selling out quick with shoppers.