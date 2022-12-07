Aldi’s Le Creuset dupe is slashed to £6.50 for Christmas

Aldi has become extremely popular with shoppers thanks to its Specialbuys range, which includes affordable versions of popular and pricy products. One of its most popular dupes is its mini cast iron cookware.
And now, shoppers can save 35 percent off a two-pack of Aldi’s Mini Cast Iron Cookware, which is an exact dupe for Le Creuset’s petite cast irons.
The pack is now on sale for £12.99, which means each ramekin is only £6.49, making it £16.50 cheaper than Le Creuset’s petite casserole which is priced at £23 each.
Available in blue, grey and black, it’s perfect for any home and is great for making a delicious mini pie, which is perfect in wintry weather.
But be quick to buy – it’s selling out quick with shoppers.
With a capacity of 0.22L each, these casserole dishes are hard-wearing and can withstand up to 250 degrees Celsius.
You can also use the pots on all hobs, inside air fryers and it’s also a great way to present food at a dinner party.
It’s only available online so you won’t be able to find it in store.
Whether you’re finding a Secret Santa gift or gifting an avid chef, it’s the perfect present for Christmas.
Aldi shoppers love how lovely it looks and its petite size is perfect for serving side dishes.
Stan from Devon said: “Perfect for mini pies or small portion stews, but they are so pretty they could also serve as decorative objects.”
Teacupdoll agreed: “Lovely mini cast iron pots with lids. What great value and just the right size for apple crumble or a pate.”
Suki added: “Beautiful pots I bought for dinner party! Such good quality!”
