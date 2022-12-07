Alec Baldwin defends Harry and Meghan amid Netflix documentary

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin, 64, admitted he was “shocked” to see Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York yesterday. The 30 Rock star went on to joke that he could “be their driver”, as he spoke to reporters on the red carpet.

Alec, who accidentally shot and killed “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, last year, attended the star-studded event with his wife Hilaria Baldwin, 38.

The famous former royals were also in attendance, after the couple were named “Ripple of Hope” laureates by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organisation.

The honour is given to people that the organisation calls “exemplary leaders across government, business, advocacy, and entertainment who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to social change and worked to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights.”

At the event, Alec admitted to reporters that he was unaware of Harry and Meghan’s upcoming bombshell Netflix series.

