How do you move on from an abusive relationship? The upcoming film “Alice, Darling” confronts issues that many face escaping these dangerous conditions. Its protagonist, Alice, begins to question her current situation while on vacation with friends. What follows reveals consequences that are as emotionally taxing as they are physically imposing. The project hails from director Mary Nighy and “The Rest of Us” screenwriter Alanna Francis.

Continue reading ‘Alice, Darling’ Trailer: Anna Kendrick Tries To Escape An Abusive Relationship In Mary Nighy’s Upcoming Drama at The Playlist.