All you need is a good chorus at the Portland pub and shanty sing

PORTLAND, Maine — Folks started straggling into the dim, cozy and cave-like back room at Novare Res Bier Cafe around 7 p.m. on Monday night.

Shaking off their coats, they found seats on a single, well-worn leather couch or atop one of the scattered high stools. Most gripped beers and chatted with neighbors.

Then, a bespectacled man in a sweater and tweed cap rose to his feet and started singing a sea shanty. When he got to the chorus, everyone joined in, whether they knew the words or not.

