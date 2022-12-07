Amazon down! Shoppers hit by irritating error that’s blocking

If you’re trying and failing to use Amazon’s online store it seems you are not alone. The popular retailer appears to be having some serious issues with thousands of shoppers reporting that they can’t purchase products or place new orders.

The gremlins began at around 12.30pm and are still ongoing with some reports showing users being hit by a message that reads, “Sorry, we’re experiencing unusually heavy traffic. Please try again in a few seconds.”

Down Detector, which monitors outages across the globe, has revealed just how big the issue is with over 3,000 reports flooding in that Amazon is facing problems. Speaking on its forum page, one user called Mo said: “Can’t checkout keeps saying error please try again.”