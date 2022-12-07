American English Beatles Tribute to play Hobart Art Theater

Hey Jude, all you need is love and tickets to the American English concert in Hobart next week.

The Beatles tribute band will play a concert at the Hobart Art Theater at 230 Main St. in downtown Hobart. Doors open at 6 p.m.

American English is a popular cover act of the Beatles, considered by many to be the greatest rock band of all time or at least up there with the Rolling Stones. It plays hits like “Let It Be,” “Eleanor Rigby,” “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds,” “Twist and Shout,” “Strawberry Fields Forever,” “I Am the Walrus,” “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “Help,” “Hello, Goodbye” and “The Long and Winding Road.”

“The Beatles is one of the most iconic musical groups ever and going to an American English show is like seeing them in their prime,” promoter Paul Panicali with Mush Music said. “It’s an amazing family show. We are excited to have them play in Hobart.”

American English will play the British band’s 1960s and 1970s rock that went on to heavily influence subsequent generations.

“The show begins with the early years of Ed Sullivan and includes classic Beatle favorites such as ‘She Loves You,’ ‘Twist and Shout,’ ‘I Want To Hold Your Hand’ and many others. American English captures the very essence of John, Paul, George and Ringo,” he said. “Next, you’ll take a trip with American English as they recreate the psychedelic era of The Beatles. Every musical and visual detail is magically shaped in a colorful journey back in time. You’ll witness incredible versions of selections from Sgt. Pepper and Magical Mystery Tour.”

The live show is something to behold, Panicali said.

All the songs are performed completely live without any tapes or backing tracks. And in the end, you’ll be transformed to a spectacular musical excursion of the final years of The Beatles partnership. Relive the years of The White Album, Let It Be, and Abbey Road. Moving renditions of songs such as Hey Jude, Something, and Let It Be, are sure to complete the tribute to The Beatles

For more information or tickets, visit ticketweb.com.