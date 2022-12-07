Andrea Bocelli and his kids Virginia and Matteo star in The

Last weekend, The Bocellis released a 30 minute musical Christmas movie with highlights from their new festive family album. And if that wasn’t enough for fans the Italian singers now have the honour of being animated into the world of The Simpsons. Alongside, the regular episodes of Disney+, the creators of the hit cartoon occasionally release seasonal shorts and the latest stars Andrea Bocelli with 10-year-old Virginia Bocelli and 25-year-old Matteo Bocelli.

The Disney+ short is called The Simpsons meet The Bocellis in Feliz Navidad and launches on the streaming service on December 15.

The festive Spanish song in the title features on the trio’s new album A Family Christmas. And part of the plot is that Homer surprises Marge with a performance of it by the Bocellis.

A Family Christmas album is out now and the first 33 seasons of The Simpsons are streaming now on Disney+.