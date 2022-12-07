Animal rescue group in Palmhurst overwhelmed with pets

An animal rescue group in Palmhurst is overwhelmed.

They say they are having to take in a lot of stray dogs.

Jesus Meave, the founder of Franklin All Animal Rescue Team, says he wants to educate the community and city officials about this problem. He says many people have shared their stories about stray dogs found in horrible conditions or found abandoned.

Meave says often times it is the lack of education as to why these dogs are not being cared for.

Another reason for the large numbers of recuses right now is because of a lack of consequences, something he wants city officials to crack down.

“We’re not asking you for money, but we’re asking you to support us by giving us your story,” Meave said. “Tell them your story, tell them why you need help in your community. There are stories that we get that a mother is saying their child is traumatized because of what some of the strays did.”

Some strays have even harmed large animals like livestock and horses. The fear is that they might harm people next.

Meave plans to go to city meetings and ask for harsher consequences and laws that would encourage spay and neuter, mandate chips for animals, and harsh fines for those who abandon them.