Animal Shelter Provides Homes For Pets

Craving a bit of creature comfort? Looking to make a new furry pal? Consider adopting your next best-friend-for-life from an animal shelter. Every year, millions of pets end up in shelters, hundreds of thousands of which are lethally disposed of simply because shelters don’t have the space or the resources to care for them. Yet puppy and kitten mills continue to produce litter upon litter of designer-breed animals, raising them in appalling conditions before selling them for top dollar. There is no lack of homeless pets to justify the breeding of yet more. Rather, there is a massive surplus of domestic critters in this country, many of which might be spared the loneliness of the shelter or worse — if only welcoming doors and compassionate hearts were open to them.

Breed alone does not make for the perfect pet. Though many breeds have much to recommend them — hypoallergenic coats, even-keeled demeanors, athletic prowess and so on — there is no guarantee that, by default, a particular breed will produce a winning personality. Nonhuman animals are about as individual as we are, and there is no accounting for their temper, charm or compatibility on the basis of pedigree alone. Your best match may well be the one you least anticipate. However, unless you make the trip to the shelter, all the while keeping an open mind and leaving some space for serendipity, you just might pass up the chance to meet your one, true pet pairing.

There is also the matter of compassion. Older pets, pets with health problems or disabilities and pets deemed undesirable merely for surface-level appearances all need homes as much as (and sometimes more than) any other. While some may require more attention or resources than others, the inconvenience that comes of caring for such a creature is no reason at all to destroy it. Rather, it ought to be our job as human beings, who breed and trade in these animals, to make sure they have a life at least of comfort, if not of loving companionship. It is sickening to think that, while ever-growing numbers of animals are bred for their most frivolous aesthetic features, as many more are deemed expendable and euthanized — that is, killed wholesale. This is the logical extension of our consumerist, disposable culture when brought to the sphere of animal life. We ought to have the conscience and decency to stop it. Doing so at least on a pet-by-pet basis holds out the possibility of earning these animal’s caretakers the reward of lifelong love.

In the autumn of 2020, my wife and I adopted a cat (somewhat embarrassingly) named Doodle. She had but recently come off the streets and, though barely a year old, had already given birth to a litter of kittens. What’s more, she had been adopted by another family shortly before, only to be given up after losing all but four of her teeth to a gum infection. We couldn’t bear the thought of her toothless self being passed around or lingering in a shelter any longer. Suffice it to say, we adopted her; we took little convincing. Two years later, I can hardly imagine my life without her. (For one, how would I possibly know when to get up without her preternatural sensitivity to daylight?) She has become fully integrated into our routine and takes pride of place in our affections. I like to think we too, in our humble way, have made our way into hers.