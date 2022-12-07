Apple Music reveals Sing upgrade and the timing couldn’t be

Just in time for the Christmas and New Year’s party season, Apple is releasing a karaoke-style update to its popular Music service. Simply called Sing, this new feature enhances the option to belt out your favourite tunes thanks to things such as adjustable vocal levels and a duet view which shows up on opposite sides of the screen to make multi-singer tracks easy to warble along to.

Sing also features improved animations when displaying the lyrics to a track which should make it much easier to keep up with the song.

Apple says that its Apple Music Sing update will be available later this month to Apple Music subscribers worldwide and will work on iPhone, iPad, and the new Apple TV 4K.

“Apple Music’s lyrics experience is consistently one of the most popular features on our service,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “We already know our users all over the world love to follow along to their favourite songs, so we wanted to evolve this offering even further to enable even more engagement around music through singing. It’s really a lot of fun, our customers are going to love it.”

If you weren’t already aware, Apple Music offers instant access to over 100 million songs for a monthly fee.

Prices start from £4.99 per month for Apple’s Voice-only plan and rise to £16.99 per month for anyone with multiple users in a house.