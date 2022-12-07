Categories
Technology

Apple needs a new iPhone SE 4 in 2023 — here’s why


Unlike Apple’s flagship iPhones and their annual update, a new iPhone SE model doesn’t arrive with anything close to regularity. After the original iPhone SE debuted in 2016, we had to wait four years for a sequel. The current model, the iPhone SE 2022, came out just two years later, with Apple likely speeding up its release to get a 5G version of its budget phone out on the market.

The wait for an iPhone SE 4 could be even shorter. Current rumors suggest Apple has a new version of the phone in the works, with a spring 2023 arrival a definite possibility.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.