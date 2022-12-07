Baby death ruled unlawful killing despite mum being cleared of





A mother has been condemned a “liar” after a coroner ruled her baby whom she carried “ice cold” in a supermarket carrier bag to hospital was killed unlawfully. Shauna Donnelly’s evidence at Ellis’ inquest was rejected by a senior coroner, who said the mum had made deliberate decisions not to care for her baby. However, Ms Donnelly, 26, was cleared of the tot’s murder after a police probe following the death in October last year.

Claire Bailey, senior coroner for Teesside, directed Cleveland Police to enquire about giving Ms Donnelly “dangerous person status”. Sitting at Teesside Coroner’s Court, Ms Bailey said: “She did not want a baby and did not want him to survive. “When asked about the events leading to Ellis’ death, mum has presented different accounts to medical professionals, to the police and over the last couple of days to me. Her accounts have varied considerably and in her evidence on Monday, she stated that she did not know she was pregnant until she gave birth to Ellis. “She disregarded and denied the evidence of medical professionals. She told me her tutor and her friends had fabricated evidence when they said she told them about her pregnancy. It is clear to me that Shauna lied about many aspects of the pregnancy. Her lies have continued into this courtroom with her declaring under oath she had never arranged an abortion, never met midwife [name of witness] and had never been told to go to the MAU (maternity assessment unit) as a matter of urgency. I do not accept her evidence.” She heard how Ms Donnelly failed to attend an abortion she had arranged and was seeing a midwife. But the woman claimed she never knew she was pregnant until she gave birth, reports Teesside Live. Ms Donnelly carried Ellis’ body to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, on October 4, wrapped in a dressing gown inside a reusable bag. Hospital staff said the baby was “icy” cold and he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Several doctors gave evidence on Tuesday and said they believed he had been stored somewhere cold as he was “freezing to touch”. Ms Donnelly claimed she gave birth in her bedroom in the late hours of October 3 and passed out until the next morning when she found Ellis’ body. She told the inquest she put the placenta in a bin at Eston Hotel before taking a bus to hospital. Shortly after Ellis’ death, an investigation took place and his mum’s phone records found numerous Google searches including “how to kill a baby naturally”, “how to kill a foetus”, “36 weeks pregnant and want nothing to do with my baby”. Donnelly denied making the searches and said some of the activity must have been made by children in the house she babysat for. In other evidence, there were searches about the use of bee pollen to stimulate a miscarriage. To many of the questions put to her, she rejected evidence, answered with the word “no” or said she couldn’t remember. She told Coroner Bailey: “He was born three years ago I don’t know every bit of detail.” However, giving evidence on Tuesday, Detective Inspector Chris Pringle, of Cleveland Police, said he was made aware of several conflicting accounts Ms Donnelly had given to medical staff. He said the investigation found suggestions Ms Donnelly knew she was pregnant and her phone revealed concerning searches and CCTV was recovered. Detective Inspector Pringle said: “It (the CCTV) identified Ms Donnelly arriving at James Cook Hospital on a bus. On the bus she was carrying a reusable supermarket bag and inside Ellis was being carried wrapped in a dressing gown.”

Officers brought in the canine team and the dogs searched Donnelly’s home in Eston, Teesside, for evidence. The dogs were drawn to a laundry basket, a bag in a wardrobe and an orange bucket in an outbuilding. Detective Inspector Pringle said Ms Donnelly was arrested on suspicion of murder on October 25 and provided no comment in interview – she was released from custody while inquiries continued. Later, Ms Donnelly was charged with murder on April 1, 2020, but the case was dropped. The officer said the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided “due to complexities around the pathology the case would be discontinued.” Det Insp Pringle confirmed there were differences in pathology evidence police had prior to the inquest, and what was heard at the inquest. When asked if it might be something the police will consider in due course he said: “I would expect so, yes.”