Baby girl killed aged just 7 months in car crash horror





A baby girl has died after she suffered serious injuries in a car crash. One man has been arrested in connection to the head-on collision near Bletchley which happened when a grey Peugeot collided with a green Fiat 500, which was travelling in the other direction.

The horror crash happened just after 9.50pm on Sunday on the H10 Bletcham Way, Bletchley. Police want to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage or saw the crash after the baby died when the Peugeot she was travelling in collided with the Fiat 500. Milton Keynes Citizen reports the Peugeot was going towards Fenny Lock and the Fiat was travelling in the opposite direction having come from the A5 Caldecotte exit when the two cars met. As a result of the collision, a baby travelling in the Peugeot was taken to hospital in Milton Keynes, where she died of her injuries. She was just seven months old.

Another passenger in the Peugeot, a 30-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Fiat suffered a broken leg and was taken to Milton Keynes Hospital for treatment. They have now been discharged. A 27-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He was also arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs, and driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the limit and failing to stop after a road traffic collision. Thames Valley Police have confirmed that the man has been released on police bail while the investigation continues.

Senior Investigating Officer Sergeant Ed Crofts, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, based at Bicester, said: “Very sadly, as a result of this collision, an infant has died of her injuries. Our thoughts are with the family of the child who has tragically died. “I would like to appeal to anybody who was driving along H10 Bletcham Way at around the time of the collision to please contact Thames Valley Police, especially if you witnessed what happened or saw either vehicle being driven just prior to the collision. “I would also ask drivers to please check their dash-cam footage and get in touch if this has captured anything that may assist this investigation. “You can send digital evidence to our dedicated portal for this incident. “You can get in contact with us by making a report via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220546207. “Alternatively, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”