Ben Wallace strengthens ‘special US-UK defence relationship’





On Thursday, Mr Wallace joined his US counterpart, the Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin III at the Pentagon. The officials addressed the US and UK’s defense cooperation and held talks over the development of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Pentagon spokesman Brig Gen Pat Ryder said: “Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace at the Pentagon to discuss US-UK defense cooperation. “The leaders discussed the recent developments Russia’s unprovoked and brutal attack on Ukraine as well as ongoing efforts to support Ukraine, including through the provision of security assistance. “Secretary Austin commended the UK’s continued work to help meet Ukraine’s most urgent needs.” The readout added: “Secretary Austin and Secretary Wallace committed to continuing to work closely together and deepening the special US-UK defense and security relationship.”

As part of the UK’s continued work towards helping Ukraine, Mr Wallace announced a new £229million weapon deal. Thousands of new anti-tank weapons have been ordered by the UK following their success in Ukraine. Next Generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons have played a “decisive role” in Ukraine, according to Mr Wallace, who reiterated that the replenished stock will continue the UK’s pledge to NATO. READ MORE: Putin insists that Russia has ‘not gone crazy’

The deal made with Swedish manufacturer Saab will see NLAWs constructed and donated to Ukraine. The shoulder-launched missile system can destroy a battle tank from 20metres to 800metres away. The weapon can be operated by a lone soldier and has a high point of accuracy and reliability. These values have been an “important capability in Ukraine’s fight back against Russia”, the Ministry of Defence said. Mr Wallace said about the deal: “Working with our first-class industry partners, we are continuing to fulfil our commitment to NATO by ensuring our armed forces will receive a steady supply of these weapons over the coming years, whilst supporting UK jobs across the length and breadth of the country.” The stateside visit also saw the Defence Secretary meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Australia Richard Marles who were joined by the US Secretary of Defence.

This union marked the first meeting of the AUKUS defence ministers, a trilateral security partnership between Australia, the US and the UK. The trio reiterated their commitment to the partnership and worked towards identifying a conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine for the Royal Australian Navy. The partnership will see joint military exercises in 2023 and 2024 as the partnership works on “the service of a secure and stable Indo-Pacific”, Australia’s Deputy PM said.