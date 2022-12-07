‘Best’ country in the world to retire named

Lake Bled is one of the country’s top tourist destinations and it’s not hard to see why it’s rated so highly on Tripadvisor.

A visitor said: “Gorgeous lake with turquoise water and beautiful scenery. I would highly recommend renting a boat and rowing across the lake to the small island.”

Another person wrote: “It was a breathtaking view. During the day, I hiked as there are a few hiking trails which are really wonderful.”

The small capital city, Ljubljana, is also popular with tourists and many enjoy drinking cocktails alongside the river.

