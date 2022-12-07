With the best Warzone 2 Lachmann 556 loadout equipped as you drop into Al Mazrah, this weapon can score plenty of kills if you use the right attachments. Our loadout focuses on improving its range, recoil control, and mobility to get ahead of the competition. The Lachmann 556 boasts excellent damage range and fire rate, so improving other key areas will take you far when trying to survive in the bigger than ever map.

The best Warzone 2 Lachmann 556 loadout is:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel : 15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel

: 15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Magazine: 60 Round Mag

Firstly, if you want to make a serious impact in the battle royale game, the Harbinger D20 muzzle improves the Lachmann 556’s damage range and bullet velocity, both of which are crucial on Al Mazrah due to its sheer size. The 15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel is crucial to this build, sacrificing mobility for bullet velocity, damage range, recoil control, and hip fire accuracy.

We’ve also gone with the FTAC Ripper 56 which drastically improves the weapon’s hip fire accuracy and recoil stability for only a minor hit to the Lachmann 556’s walk speed. The Cronen Mini Red Dot provides you with a clean optic to spot enemies without introducing any serious negatives to the weapon. Finally, the 60 Round Mag is essential to this build as we need the extra bullets in this mode, and while the hit to the AR’s mobility might seem annoying, you’ll appreciate the extra bullets in the long run.

With the best Lachmann 556 loadout in Warzone 2, you now wield a decent option for the best Warzone 2 AR. Alongside the Warzone 2 map, you need to be aware of the changes made to the Warzone 2 gulag if you want to survive. Don’t forget that the multiplayer game now has a new Tarkov-style DMZ mode which you might want to read up on before jumping in.