Bikers for the environment

Bikers pedal along España Blvd. near Lacson Avenue in Manila for the observance of the 8th National Bicycle Day (NBD) 2022 on November 27, organized by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). Some 4,000 participants joined the annual cycling activity which brought together individuals and 200 bike groups. With the vision of a “Clean Air through a Bicycle-Friendly Philippines,” the bike route started and ended in Makati City, the host city, passing through Pasay, Manila, Quezon City, Pasig, and Taguig. The DENR has been observing NBD since 2014 in collaboration with the National Bicycle Organization. The Department was instrumental in the signing of Proclamation No. 1052 in 2022, declaring every 4th Sunday of November of every year as “National Bicycle Day“.