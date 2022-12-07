Blast Off into All-Out War with Call of Duty®: Mobile Season 11

Doggfather Holiday Draw: Drop it like it’s ho-ho-hot with the Doggfather Holiday Draw featuring Snoop Dogg – Santa Snoop all dressed up for the holidays. Paired with the Legendary RUS-79U — Holiday Lights Weapon Blueprint, there’ll be no stop to the celebrations as you top the scoreboard and bring good cheer match after match.

Mythic EM2: Get the chance to unlock the new EM2 — Eclipse Phaser, a Mythic-quality Weapon Blueprint based on this season’s new weapon, the EM2, alongside the Operator Skin Tempest – New Earth and the Katana – Malicious Pulse Melee Weapon Blueprint.

Other Season 11 Draws feature Operator Skins like Cosmic Silverback — Abominable; Ethan — Flux; and Codename: Lazarus — Dark Viper, alongside Legendary Weapon Blueprints like the SP-R 208 — Dual Persona and FR .556 — Geo-Blaster 3000.

Battle Pass Vault: Season 11 adds the Season 2 2021: Day of Reckoning stream to the Battle Pass Vault, giving you the chance to earn Epic Operator Skins like Mara — Awakening and Mace — Back for More, as well as Weapon Blueprints like AS VAL — Judgement and the BK57 — Data Miner, and more.

Ultimate Frontier, Season 11 of Call of Duty: Mobile, launches at 4 PM PT on December 14.

See you online.