BNamericas – Community investment by mining companies in …

The resources that mining companies in Mexico allocated to the wellbeing of communities and workers saw stronger growth than those invested to protect the environment during 2021, according to the 2022 sustainability report of mining chamber Camimex.

While the investment of Camimex member companies in social development grew by 70% to 1.7bn pesos (about US$85mn) from 1bn in 2020, the outlays to preserve the environment rose just 1.2% to 4.79bn.

However, the chamber highlighted that the amount allocated to the environment was over four times more than the resources granted to water commission Conagua for the integral and sustainable management of water aimed at adaptation to, and mitigation of, climate change. It also said the mining industry continues to lead the way in planting trees, with 3,816ha reforested in 2021, up about 1,200ha on the previous year.

“Sustainability not only includes the environmental part, but also includes the social part,” said Camimex president Jaime Gutiérrez during the presentation of the report on Tuesday.

The trend of investing more in communities is in line with the new ESG criteria that companies take into account and are increasingly important when seeking financing.

Ailsa Rosales, risk analyst for Latin America at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said in a recent webcast that concerns about labor rights and wages, or intrusions in protected natural areas that affect indigenous communities, weigh more and more in exclusions from financing from institutions facing more pressure regarding sustainable investing.

HEALTH AND SAFETY

In 2021, investment allocated by Camimex members to occupational health and safety programs, focused mainly on operational processes, exceeded 3.16bn pesos, up 26% compared to the previous year.

The chamber’s goal is to achieve zero incidents at all mining facilities, according to the report. “Although there was a reduction in most of the indicators, the results were not as expected. Unfortunately the mining sector dressed in mourning for the death of 10 employees,” it said, although four fewer than in 2020.

Last year, according to data from social security agency IMSS, the average salary in the mining-metallurgical sector was 594.3 pesos per day, an increase of 7.2% compared to 2020, and 37% higher than the national average and 4.1 times the minimum wage.

At the end of 2021, the mining industry reported 2.84mn jobs, of which 406,179 were direct and 2,44mn indirect. Last year, the industry created 38,244 new jobs, according to the IMSS.