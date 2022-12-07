Boy in the Box: Philly police preparing to unveil new details in

Philadelphia police are preparing to announce new developments in the decades-old “Boy in the Box” investigation Thursday.

A press conference will be held at 11 a.m. by Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and a team of investigators to announce new details in the 1957 murder of a young boy that has garnered national attention, including his identity.

The boy, believed to have been 4-6 years old at the time of his death, was found severely beaten and wrapped in a blanket in a box on a street in Fox Chase, FOX 29 Philadelphia reports.

“His blond hair had been cut short in a crude fashion, with clumps of hair still on his body. The back of his head had been smashed in. He was face up in the box, which was stamped ‘fragile,’” The Philadelphia Inquirer states.

PHILADELPHIA VIOLENCE ‘OFF THE CHAIN’ SAYS LEAD AGENT HIRED TO PROTECT LOCAL GAS STATION

Limited leads emerged over the last 65 years to identify the child.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

PHILADELPHIA MAN DIES AFTER BEING SHOT 12 TIMES: POLICE

The Vidocq Society – described on their website as “scores of seasoned professionals” who “provides pro bono expert assistance to the law enforcement community in solving their cold case homicides” – pushed for answers using DNA developments and genealogy testing.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Through hard work, investigational good luck, science, and the grace of God, we will put a name on that memorial,” Chief Science Officer for Vidocq Dr. Michael Rieders said.