Brandywine Valley SPCA hosts adoption event for shelter pets

While we’re in the season of giving, think about adding some holiday cheer to a shelter pet’s life by adopting an animal at the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s Mega Adoption Event this weekend.

If you’ve been wanting to bring a pet into your home, this could be your chance to finally add a furry friend to the family. And earn you the title of best gift giver.

The event takes place at the Delaware State Fairgrounds and will feature more than 1,000 homeless dogs and cats from nine shelters across eight states, including Alabama, North Carolina, Texas, New Jersey and Georgia.

Hundreds of these pets will have touched down at various Delaware airports just days before, barking and meowing through their travels all the way from Louisiana and Texas.

Adoptable animals will be available on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and again on Sunday, Dec. 11, during the same timeframe.

Beginning in 2016, this event is the BVSPCA’s 10th Mega Adoption Event and their first return to a single large venue in three years.

“This is one of the most uplifting things we do,” said Linda Torelli, Brandywine Valley SPCA’s chief marketing officer. “It feels tremendous to be back.”

The Mega Adoption Events are the biggest adoption events in the country and are a fantastic opportunity to see pets of all ages, sizes and breeds, Torelli said.

To date, BVSPCA has found furever homes for more than 8,000 homeless pets through their two-day Mega Adoption Events.

BVSPCA has a return rate that is below the national average for pet adoptions and the shelter often has a high retention rate for pets adopted from their facilities and events, said Torelli.

For this weekend’s event, big and small dogs will be available as well as puppies, kittens, adult animals and senior animals. The adoption fee is $35 for any pet and current vaccinations, spaying/neutering and microchipping.

Before you bring a pet home, make sure you or the pet owner are prepared to take on the challenge and can commit to caring for a new tail-wagging pal.

“It is really important to think through a pet as a gift. You have to make sure the person is ready and knows what they’re getting into,” said Torelli.

How to adopt this weekend

You must be over the age of 18 and have a valid driver’s license to adopt an animal.

Bring a leash and collar if you plan on adopting a dog or a pet carrier if you are interested in adopting a cat. All of these items will be available for purchase at the event.

The BVSPCA recommends bringing all members of the family, including the four-legged ones, to meet adoptable shelter pets and ensure a good match is made. Outdoor meet-and-greet areas will also be available for use during the event.

Details can be found at megaadopt.com. Delaware State Fairgrounds, 18500 S. Dupont Hwy., Harrington.https://www.megaadopt.com/

